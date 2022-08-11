A man has escaped injury following a suspected petrol bomb attack at a house in Coleraine.

It happened in the Loughanhill Park area of the town during the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the man opened his front door after hearing a bang at about 1pm. He found the petrol bomb alight and "was able to extinguish it using water".

The spokesperson added: "Thankfully, it did not spread to any other parts of the house or any neighbouring properties.

"However, some damage was caused to the door window pane.

"There were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences.

"The device has now been recovered for forensic examination and our investigation is underway."

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.