Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager, 16-year-old Amira Shamseldin, from Killyleagh.

Amira was last seen on Wednesday 10 August, in Killyleagh, Co Armagh, at around 8.20am.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 10ins in height, of slim build, with long dark hair tied in a ponytail.

She was dressed in white Air Max trainers, black leggings, a black t-shirt, and had a black jumper tied around her waist.

She was also carrying a tie-dyed back pack.

Police are asking anyone with information in relation to Amira's whereabouts to contact them on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.