Police have recovered the body of missing person Ivor Jones in the Dunluce Castle area near Portrush.

The PSNI say a post mortem into the pensioner's death will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Ivor was last seen in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday 10th August.

WATCH: Police, along with the Coastguard Helicopter at the scene of the incident (Credit Tim Hedgley)

Emergency services, including the PSNI and the HM Coastguard helicopter, were all at the scene of the incident near Dunluce Castle, with motorists being urged to avoid the area.

