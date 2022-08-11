Play Brightcove video

Nathan Hanna has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland on Thursday 11 August.

Police are at the scene of a security alert in the Coolnasilla Park South area of west Belfast. It comes following a report a suspicious object has been left in the area.

Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Police investigating the murder of Cookstown man Damien Heagney have found suspected human remains at Cappagh reservoir in Co Tyrone.

Mr Heagney, who was 47, was last seen alive on New Year's Eve but it was only three weeks ago that he was reported missing.

NI housing demand eases but shortage in supply continues to underpin market pricing

Demand for houses here is easing. That's according to the latest survey from Ulster Bank and RICS.

It is still outstripping supply though which is keeping house prices high. Sales are expected to increase over the next three months.

A new exhibition has been unveiled at Lanyon Place train station. It comes as the Dublin Enterprise celebrates its 75th anniversary on Thursday.

The cross-border service has been connecting Belfast and Dublin since 1947 and the display features pictures from steam trains right up to the present day.

Belfast has taken a step closer to being in contention to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest.

On Tuesday night, city councillors on the regeneration committee endorsed a proposal to submit a bid, if Belfast makes a shortlist of UK cities on Friday. The decision would need ratified by the full council at a meeting next month.

With the mercury staying high, we're all being reminded to keep safe in the warm weather and sunshine.

The fire service has warned a severe lack of rainfall could led to an elevated risk of wildfires, and is asking everyone enjoying the great outdoors to do so respectfully.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.