West Belfast security alert comes to an end after object declared a hoax device

Google Street Maps Thursday 11 August 2022 Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Coolnasilla Park South area of west Belfast, following a report that a suspicious object has been left in the area. Cordons are currently in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present. There are no further details at this time.
Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene on Wednesday evening. Credit: Google Maps

A security alert in west Belfast has ended.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene on Wednesday evening.

It followed the discovery of a suspicious object in the Coolnasilla Park South area of the city.

It has now been declared as a hoax device and all cordons have been lifted in the area.

Inspector McCullough said: “We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding during this time and evacuation process.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police."

