A security alert in west Belfast has ended.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene on Wednesday evening.

It followed the discovery of a suspicious object in the Coolnasilla Park South area of the city.

It has now been declared as a hoax device and all cordons have been lifted in the area.

Inspector McCullough said: “We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding during this time and evacuation process.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police."

