Nearly £20,000 worth of iPhones were allegedly stolen by cross-border raiders who broke into an unguarded Tesco stockroom in Co Down, the High Court has been told.

The haul was recovered after police pursued and stopped a car heading towards the Republic of Ireland.

Details emerged as a 28-year-old man accused of acting as lookout during last month’s heist at the Boulevard Retail Park in Banbridge mounted an application for bail.

Thomas Donohue, of Cloonmore Avenue in Dublin, faces charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Prosecution counsel said he was behind the wheel of a Mazda car brought to a halt by a PSNI patrol on July 14 as it travelled southbound on the A1 dual carriageway.

Police searched the vehicle and retrieved a large quantity of iPhones taken from the Tesco branch on that date.

“The value of the mobile phones recovered is £18,909,” the Crown lawyer said.

Two women, including one who is pregnant, were also in the car and arrested on suspicion of stealing baby clothes.

An examination of CCTV footage at Tesco allegedly showed Donohue approach the shop’s mobile phone section earlier that day while a member of staff was on a break.

He remained outside as a second man initially tried to gain access to the stockroom by a keypad and then kicked in the door.

“Once inside he lifted boxes from a new delivery, stuffed them into his trousers and exited the store with Mr Donohue,” the prosecutor said.

She claimed the pair had a conversation before the other man lifted a backpack on display, broke off the security tag and returned to fill it with more stock.

He left the scene in another car and is now believed to be back in Dublin.

Opposing bail, counsel suggested Donohue could flee if released to live outside the jurisdiction.

She added: “Mr Donohue made full admissions at interview to acting as a lookout, and he knew what was happening.

Defence barrister Seamus Lannon argued that the investigation into his client’s alleged role is complete.

“The Crown has the advantage of his admissions that were made very frankly at interview,” he said.

“As a consequence, the likelihood of success in the prosecution is very high.”

It was contended that Donohue may not have to serve a prison sentence even if he is ultimately convicted.

“There’s no incentive for him to run, there’s nowhere for him to hide here or in Dublin,” Mr Lannon insisted.

Adjourning Donohue’s bid to be released from custody, Mr Justice Scoffield agreed to allow time to identify potential accommodation in Northern Ireland.

The judge indicated: “Even with the offer of a cash surety, in the absence of an address in this jurisdiction which is acceptable to police I wouldn’t be prepared to grant bail.”

