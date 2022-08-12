A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Coleraine.The incident took place just before midnight on Saturday 6 August at a large social event on the Ballinteer road in the Macosquin area of Coleraine. Police would not say what the event was.

Detective Sergeant Tracy McDonald said that police are keen to talk to two other males who may have information on the event.

One is a 17-year-old male, 5'4 in height with brown hair, who was wearing a red shirt at the social event.

The other is approximately 18-years-old and has blond hair.

Police said the 20-year-old male arrested was later released on bail pending further investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.