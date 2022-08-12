Police are hunting for two men seen fleeing the scene of serious crash which left a driver with "serious" injuries and a home extensively damaged.

The incident happened on the Five Mile Straight, Maghera on Friday August 5 at around 8pm. Police said the driver of the vehicle was trapped and injured, requiring hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police had originally said the driver suffered "life-changing" injuries in the incident. However they have now said the injuries are "serious"

A police statement continued: “Thankfully, the homeowner avoided injury as a result of the collision – but extensive damage was caused to his property. “A black Range Rover Evoque at the scene was also significantly damaged but there was no one in the vehicle on officers’ arrival. “We understand two males were witnessed fleeing from the Range Rover Evoque which had been reported as stolen from a property on the Coolnasillagh Road, Maghera earlier that evening. “Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Five Mile Straight during this time, and who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage of this incident or saw the two males, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1666 of 05/08/22.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ "A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

