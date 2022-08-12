A man has been arrested over a video posted online that appeared to mock the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The man was taken into custody on Wednesday 10 August by police investigating the video.

He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The video, shared online in early June, appeared to show a large group of men singing a song that mocked the murder of Ms McAreavey.

It drew widespread condemnation from political and community figures across Northern Ireland.

Three men have thus far voluntarily attended police interviews about the video.

Linfield FC fired a volunteer coach who appeared in the footage.

