The human remains recovered from Cappagh reservoir on Wednesday were those of Damian Heagney, the PSNI has confirmed.

Mr Heagney's remains were found during a search of the reservoir earlier this week.

It is understood police are seeking to drain the reservoir as they continue their searches.

The 47 year-old was last seen in December 2021, although he was only reported missing in June of this year. Police launched a murder investigation on the 6 August.The police have searched a number of properties in Tyrone, and have taken away a number of items for examination. Police further found Mr Heagney's car, a grey BMW. His pet dog, however, remains missing.Teams of specialist divers were also deployed to Cappagh reservoir to search for Mr Heagney.

On Wednesday, human remains were recovered from the reservoir by the search team.

A PSNI statement released on Friday added: "Specialist officers are continuing to search the Cappagh reservoir as part of the ongoing investigation.

"Detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry and there are no further details at present."

