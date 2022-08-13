The Apprentice Boys' annual Relief of Londonderry parade has taken place in the city.

Large crowds turned out to watch the bands on Saturday as they made their return to full capacity after Covid-19 restrictions.

"We could be talking about 20 to 30,000 in the city today," Graeme Stenhouse from the Apprentice Boys told UTV.

"It's been 2019 since we had our last Relief of Londonderry celebrations so the crowds have been waiting a few years to be back out."