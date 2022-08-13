Play Brightcove video

'Noah Donohoe protest'

Thousands of people have gathered in Belfast city centre today to protest over the police investigation into the death of Noah Donohoe.

The demonstration comes after Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara signed off on a request by the PSNI for public interest immunity in relation to three police files that are being used during the inquest into the child's death.

Speakers at the protest called for truth and transparency, while Noah's mother Fiona spoke briefly to thank supporters for attending.

'Serious assault'

A man aged in his 20s has suffered a suspected fractured jaw after being attacked by a gang armed with bats in Limavady.

It happened in the Gorteen Crescent area yesterday. A 40-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

'Relief of Derry'

The Apprentice Boys' annual Relief of Londonderry parade has taken place in the city. Large crowds turned out to watch the bands as they made their return to full capacity after Covid-19 restrictions.

'Heatwave continues'

It has been a warm day across Northern Ireland, with the highest temperatures of the heatwave recorded in Armagh, where it hit 28.6C earlier today.

The sunny spell looks set to be followed by rain, with Met Office yellow thunderstorm warnings in place for Sunday and Monday.

Northern Ireland Water says plans are in place to deal with potential flooding.

'Irish League results'

There were four matches in the Irish League on Saturday afternoon:

Crusaders 5-1 Dungannon Swifts Carrick Rangers 2-1 Newry City Coleraine 3-1 Cliftonville Ballymena Utd 2-2 Glenavon

In Friday night's season opener, Larne and Glentoran played out a 0-0 draw at Inver Park. The hosts shaded it in terms of chances - but neither side were able to break the stalemate.

Defending champions Linfield play Portadown at Windsor Park on Sunday.