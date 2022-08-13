Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

Well in excess of 1,000 people turned out at City Hall for Saturday’s demonstration.

The 14-year-old schoolboy was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

The demonstration comes after Northern Ireland Secretary of State Shailesh Vara signed off on a request by the PSNI for public interest immunity (PII) in relation to three police files that are to be used during the inquest into the child's death.

The application to redact sensitive materials, being made by the PSNI through the PII process, needs to be supported by a certificate signed by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland or another Northern Ireland Office minister.

In a statement, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “We are acutely aware of and appreciate the deep concerns of the family and community surrounding the application for a Public Interest Immunity Certificate (PII) regarding the Noah Donohoe inquest.

“This is an independent judicial process and we have provided all material to the Coroner in order to ensure the facts surrounding the tragic death can be fully explored.

“In this case, the PII application refers to unique reference numbers and methodology.

“Where redactions have been sought, we have provided additional descriptive information to explain what the redactions relate to.

“As always, the Coroner will continue to have full sight of all material in this case and he will make the final decision on PII.”

There was a huge cheer from the crowd when Noah's mother Fiona Donohoe arrivedat City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Donohoe is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding his death through the inquest process.

Earlier in the week, the law firm representing the Donohoe family expressed "grave concerns" over Shailesh Vara's actions, claiming that the move appeared to "exacerbate rather than allay deeply held concerns".

Northern Ireland first minister designate and Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said Mr Vara's decision was "totally unacceptable", and that the use of a PII in Noah's case was "wholly inappropriate"

She called on the PII application to be withdrawn.

It emerged at the end of July that Mr Vara had signed the PII certificate, which was met with criticism by the Donohoe family

The decision on whether to approve the application now rests with the coroner in the inquest, Joe McCrisken.

The inquest into Noah's death is scheduled to begin on 28 November and to run for three weeks.