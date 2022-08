An amber warning for thunderstorms is in place over part of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office warning across counties Antrim, Londonderry and Tyrone, came into effect at 5pm on Sunday and runs until 10pm.

Forecasters say the thunderstorms are "likely to bring torrential downpours causing travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding."

The rest of the region is covered by a yellow-level thunderstorm warning.