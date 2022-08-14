Five arrests after '40 people' involved in fight at Castlerock Train Station
Police have made five arrests following an altercation at Castlerock Train Station involving around 40 people.
The fight reportedly broke out on a train before spilling onto the platform on Saturday evening.
A member of Translink staff was assaulted and damage was caused to car parked close to the station.
Detectives said a 22-year-old man and two women aged 39 and 64 were arrested on suspicion of common assault.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All four remain in police custody.
A 30-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been given a community resolution notice.
Police have asked anyone who was in the area at around 6.40pm to get in touch via the number 101.