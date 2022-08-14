Police have made five arrests following an altercation at Castlerock Train Station involving around 40 people.

The fight reportedly broke out on a train before spilling onto the platform on Saturday evening.

A member of Translink staff was assaulted and damage was caused to car parked close to the station.

Detectives said a 22-year-old man and two women aged 39 and 64 were arrested on suspicion of common assault.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All four remain in police custody.

A 30-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been given a community resolution notice.

Police have asked anyone who was in the area at around 6.40pm to get in touch via the number 101.