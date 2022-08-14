Play Brightcove video

'Fatal crash'

A man in his twenties has died following a collision on the Castledawson Road in Magherafelt.

The man was the rider of a scrambler bike involved in a crash at around 4pm yesterday.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch.

'Hit-and-run'

Two pedestrians were injured in a hit and run collision in Killyleagh earlier this morning.

Two women, aged in their fifties were struck by a small black car on the Crossgar Road.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment and although their injuries are serious they are not believed to be life threatening.

'Fight at train station'

Three women and two men were arrested after police were called to an altercation at Castlerock Train Station involving around 40 people.

The fight reportedly broke out on a train before spilling onto the platform last night.

A member of Translink staff was assaulted and damage was caused to a parked car. A 30-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were given community resolution notices.

Two women aged 23 and 64 were released unconditionally. A 22-year-old man was released pending report to the PPS.

Translink says it utterly condemns the incident and says the safety of staff and passengers is its top priority.

'Noah Donohoe statement'

The Northern Ireland Office have released a statement in response to calls for the withdrawal of the public interest immunity application in relation to the inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe.

Thousands of people protested in Belfast City Centre yesterday over the PII application, which has been signed off by Secretary of State Shailesh Vara.

A spokesperson said "The Public Interest Immunity application was made by the PSNI, not the secretary of state, and it is the coroner who has responsibility for deciding whether or not information attracts PII.

"The Secretary of State's decision to sign the PII certificate was reached after very careful consideration of the information and detailed briefing by officials".

The application will now go to the coroner Joe McCrisken for final approval.

'Thunderstorm warning'

Northern Ireland has enjoyed it's second heatwave of the summer over the past few days but that weather is set to break today.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for thunderstorms, warning that heavy rain could cause flash flooding and disruption.

It comes just weeks after significant flooding caused widespread damage to the North West of the province, with experts warning that it's an inevitable consequence of climate change.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said they constantly monitor any potential adverse weather conditions, and as heavy rainfall can occur at any time the Department prepares throughout the year.