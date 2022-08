Two women aged in their 50s have been injured in a hit-and-run crash in Killyleagh, Co Down.

Police said the pedestrians were struck by a small, black car on the Crossgar Road at around 8.30am on Sunday.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which have been described as serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who was travelling on the road at the time has been asked to contact the PSNI.