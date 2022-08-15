Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died in a scrambler crash in Magherafelt at the weekend.

Ryan Speirs, 24, was killed after the collision on the Castledawson Road around 4pm on Saturday.

Ryan, who was the rider of the scrambler, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.Police said enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.