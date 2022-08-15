Monday marks the 24th anniversary of the Omagh bomb in Northern Ireland.

The explosion in 1998 killed 29 people - including nine children and a woman with unborn twins - and injured over 100.

A Real IRA splinter group issued coded warnings 35 minutes beforehand but for the wrong location; people were evacuated from one end of Omagh high street to the other where the 500lb device went off at 15:05.

It was the worst atrocity of The Troubles.

No one stands criminally convicted over the bombing although four men were found liable and ordered in 2009 to pay £1.5m to victims' relatives.

Colm Murphy was found guilty of the crime but his conviction was overturned in 2010; Sean Hoey was acquitted in 2007; while criminal charges against Seamus Daly were dropped in 2016.

In July a High Court judge in Belfast found there was a 'real prospect' the attack could have been prevented; the UK and Irish Governments were urged to conduct investigations.

