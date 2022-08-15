Play Brightcove video

By UTV sports reporter Daniel Duffy

Antrim got their hands on the Junior Ladies All Ireland championship. thanks to a 3-15 to 0-11 point win over Fermanagh at the Armagh Athletic Grounds on Saturday

Lara Dahunsi’s early goal set Antrim on their way before Saffrons captain Cathy Carey grabbed two further goals.

Emma Kelly’s side will now play at intermediate level in 2023.

