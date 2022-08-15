Staff at one of Northern Ireland's largest councils will go on strike today, Monday, August, 15 in a dispute over pay.

Workers at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council will take to the picket lines from 0600 after a pay offer was rejected, amid the cost of living crisis. Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, said: "Council workers deserve fair pay in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis for decades. "It isn't right that senior management at the council are taking huge pay packets as working people are struggling. "These are key workers, many of whom were on the front line during the pandemic. The least they deserve is decent pay."

