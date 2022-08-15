Gardai are investigating after the body of a woman was found in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Kerry.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was found in a residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

The scene has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The body remains at the scene.

