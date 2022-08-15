Skip to content

Body of woman found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Co Kerry

PA Images. Compressed for web. Garda Gardai Police Tape Ireland Irish Good Stock GV Holding Image
The scene has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination. Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Gardai are investigating after the body of a woman was found in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Kerry.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was found in a residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

The scene has been sealed off to allow for a technical examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The body remains at the scene.

