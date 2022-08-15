There have been calls for political leadership after a series of incidents across the weekend, including pro-IRA chants at a concert in west Belfast.

There has been condemnation of scenes of young people taking part in pro-IRA chants at a Wolfe Tones concert on Sunday as part of the Féile an Phobail festival.

Scenes of chanting at the unveiling of a mural of a burning police vehicle have also been criticised.

A video which surfaced online of the unveiling of the mural includes chants of "Get the Brits out".

Meanwhile there has also been condemnation of the sale of Parachute Regiment and UVF flags on sale at a parade in Londonderry at the weekend.

The Parachute Regiment were responsible for the deaths of 13 civilians in Derry during a civil rights march in the city in 1972, an event which has become known as Bloody Sunday.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly described scenes over the weekend as "deeply disappointing" and urged political leadership.

She has called for an urgent investigation around funding from public bodies for Feile an Phobail.

Ms Little-Pengelly said recent comments by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill that there was no alternative to violence in the past, "was not leadership".

Feile an Phobail has been approached for comment.

The festival organisers issued a statement on Monday morning praising the "success of the festival."

Meanwhile, the PSNI says they are "aware of the incident and enquiries are continuing".

