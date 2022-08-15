The funeral has taken place of murder victim Victor Hamilton.

He was laid to rest at Victoria Cemetery in Carrickfergus on Monday.

Mr Hamilton, 63, was discovered shortly before 8am on 26th July outside a house in Orkney Drive in the Ballykeel 2 estate of Ballymena.

Three men have been charged with Mr Hamilton's murder. Credit: Pacemaker

He had only recently moved to the Ballymena area from Carrickfergus.

Three men have been charged in connection with his murder.

Mr Hamilton is survived by his son Thomas, his grandchild and his four siblings; Elizabeth, Wendy, Michele and Terence.

