Man, 53, charged by police investigating assault on man in 80s near Lisburn train station

Shortly before 5pm on Sunday, 14th August, Police received a report that a man in his 80s had been assaulted after exiting a train, at the Derriaghy Halt in Lisburn. As a result of the assault, a large sum of cash was taken from the victim’s wallet. It appears that the victim’s phone may also have been stolen from his pocket, whilst on the train. The victim was left badly shaken. Following the incident, Police arrested a male in his 50s on suspicion of robbery and he remains in custody at this time, assisting Police with enquiries. Inspector Moore said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were on the 4.10pm train from Great Victoria Street station in Belfast to Derriaghy, or in the vicinity of Derriaghy Halt around 4.25pm. Did you notice anything suspicious on the train, or upon exiting the train?” “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw two males travelling on the train together, one was described as wearing a pink coloured tracksuit with short hair and in his 30s. If you were either on the train or in the station between the above times and witnessed an incident or saw any suspicious activity, contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1566 14/08/22.”
The victim was attacked after exiting a train at the Derriaghy Halt. Credit: Google Maps

A 53-year-old man has been charged by police investigating a report of a man in his 80s being assaulted in Lisburn.

The victim was attacked shortly before 5pm on Sunday after exiting a train at the Derriaghy Halt.

Police have said a large sum of cash was also taken from the victim’s wallet.

The suspect, who has been charged with robbery, is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

