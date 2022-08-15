A 53-year-old man has been charged by police investigating a report of a man in his 80s being assaulted in Lisburn.

The victim was attacked shortly before 5pm on Sunday after exiting a train at the Derriaghy Halt.

Police have said a large sum of cash was also taken from the victim’s wallet.

The suspect, who has been charged with robbery, is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

