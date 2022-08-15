A man in his 80s has been left shaken after being robbed and assaulted in Lisburn.

The victim was attacked shortly before 5pm on Sunday after exiting a train at the Derriaghy Halt.

Police have said a large sum of cash was also taken from the victim’s wallet.

They added that his phone may also have been stolen from his pocket, whilst on the train.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Meanwhile police have said they're keen to speak to two other men about the assault.

PSNI Inspector Moore said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were on the 4.10pm train from Great Victoria Street station in Belfast to Derriaghy, or in the vicinity of Derriaghy Halt around 4.25pm.

"Did you notice anything suspicious on the train, or upon exiting the train?”

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw two males travelling on the train together, one was described as wearing a pink coloured tracksuit with short hair and in his 30s.

"If you were either on the train or in the station between the above times and witnessed an incident or saw any suspicious activity, contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1566 14/08/22.”

