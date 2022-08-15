The Chancellor is set to hold talks with all the main parties in Northern Ireland today, Monday, August, 15.

Nadhim Zahawi visited just last week and met with businesses and some Stormont Ministers.

The cost of living crisis and £400 energy discount payments are set to be high on the agenda.

On Wednesday, Ministers discussed a workaround, as the lack of a functioning Stormont Executive means it is unclear how the payments will be made here.

Households in Great Britain are set to start receiving the payments from October, with Stormont politicians calling for the same here.

During his visit to Northern Ireland last week, Mr Zahawi told UTV he was "determined" to ensure people in Northern Ireland receive the energy support payment, similar to those in England, Scotland and Wales.It was his first official trip to Northern Ireland since he was appointed chancellor.

Mr Zahawi said a "pragmatic solution" had been agreed when he met with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and the Utility Regulator on Wednesday.

Gordon Lyons told UTV that during his meeting with the Chancellor he "made the point that we want this to go to people as quickly as possible and as simply as possible".

"If this were to go through Northern Ireland government departments and to go through arms-length bodies that adds time, it adds cost, but more importantly it will delay getting these payments out to people," added the Economy Minister.

"Essentially what we hope to see happen is that the money goes directly from the Treasury to the energy companies themselves who can then pass that on to households and they can get that rebate of their bill and take that pressure, some of that pressure, that they are going to be facing over this autumn and winter."

Meanwhile Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said there was "a bit more work around the legalities" to be done before the payments can be made.

"We have agreed that we are going to reconvene on Monday in order to sign off on a solution and give that certainty that the public rightly need," she explained.

