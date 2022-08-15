A thirteenth win at the World Pipe Band Championships has secured Field Marshal Montgomery's place in the history books.

The Lisburn pipe band - under the stewardship of Pipe Major Richard Parkes - scooped its latest title in Glasgow at the weekend

The pipe major's success is now unequalled.

Mr Parkes said: "I don't think it really has sunk in yet.

"For me it was a dream and I never thought I would get here but I have and it's hard to believe."

Play Brightcove video

The pipe band now has 13 World titles under its belt, all won under the direction of record-breaking Mr Parkes.

"We had very stiff competition from a lot of other bands, as well as that having had no competitions for two years due to the pandemic it was great to have a full season this year," he said.

"And to come out as world champions and champion of champions was an unbelievably experience and we're absolutely over the moon."

Also bringing home titles at the weekend were Kildoag from County Londonderry and Tullylagan Pipe Band from County Tyrone.

George Ussher, chair of the NI branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the success of the Northern Ireland Pipe Bands and Drum Majors.

"They have all excelled again, highlighting the important role piping and drumming plays in Northern Ireland."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.