Staff at one of Northern Ireland's largest councils have gone on strike on Monday in a dispute over pay.

More than 1,000 staff at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council are expected to take part at what is NI's largest council outside Belfast. around 200,000 people live in the area.

The strike had been planned for earlier in the month but was postponed to allow for further talks.

Members of trade unions GMB, Nipsa and Unite are all involved.

GMB has said workers deserve "fair pay in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis for decades".

Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, added: "It isn't right that senior management at the council are taking huge pay packets as working people are struggling. "These are key workers, many of whom were on the front line during the pandemic. The least they deserve is decent pay."

The council has said it has made a number of offers to staff.

It said: “Council has made a substantial offer to the Trade Unions that would see a payment of £1,400 spread across two £700 payments for all employees, to provide immediate financial relief to staff dealing with cost of living pressures right now, at a cost to council of £2.3m."

Workers took to the picket lines from 6am on Monday and further action short of strike is to continue over the next four weeks.

The council has listed the disruption to its services on its website. It said it expected the disruption to be the most severe impact to services and facilities across the borough.

Disruption to services

Refuse Collection Services Brown, black and green bin collections will be impacted across the borough, but will take place where possible. Residents are advised to leave bins out for collection as normal.

"If we have sufficient staff available for routes on any given day, we will work to collect bins where possible during this period of industrial action," the council said, adding: "Regrettably, we believe that the vast majority of bins will not be emptied."

The council encouraged residents to leave bins on their normal collection days.

"If bins are not emptied on their normal collection day, we are asking residents to take their bins back in from the kerbside. This means we have not been able to operate the service in their area and we apologise for missing the week’s collection. Bins should only be left out for collection again on your next scheduled collection day after the missed collection.

"Bulky household waste collections and bin purchases are suspended until further notice."

Household Recycling Centres All Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday 15 August. Street Cleansing A "significantly reduced" level of sweeping and cleansing will take place across the borough. Planning Department The Planning office at Bridgewater House will be open to the public on 15 August but a reduced level of service will be in operation. All telephone enquiries received that day will be logged and responded to as soon as possible after that date, the council said. "Any enquiries that relate to an urgent planning matter, especially planning enforcement, will be prioritised," it added. Normal service is expected to resume on Tuesday 16 August. Building Control Services It is anticipated that Building Control functions will be impacted, particularly for requested site inspections and there will be reduced provision of service on the day of the strike. Any enquiries that relate to an urgent Dangerous Structures matters, will be prioritised. If the matter is urgent people are urged to contact Tom Lavery either by telephone 07702 696285 or by email to tom.lavery@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk Normal service is expected to resume on Tuesday 16 August. Environmental Health It is anticipated that Environmental Health functions will be impacted, including dog control and animal welfare. There will be reduced provision and service across Public Safety, Food Control, Neighbourhood Services and Environmental Protection on the day of the strike. For urgent matters, the public is asked to either call 0330 0561 011 or email ehealth@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk. Tourism, Arts and Culture Venues Market Place Theatre – Will be closed to the public on Monday 15 August. FE McWilliam Gallery – The Exhibition space, shop and reception will be closed Monday 15 August. Quails Café will remain open. Navan Centre – Will be closed to the public on Monday 15 August. Armagh County Museum – Will be closed to the public on Monday 15 August. Parks and Open Spaces All parks and open spaces will be open as normal; however, there will be a reduced level of facility services available and cleansing will be impacted. Public Toilets Access to public toilets will be limited until further notice. Community Development All Community Centres will be open as normal, with a reduced level of services. All Town Halls will be open as normal, with a reduced level of services.

Leisure Centres Banbridge Leisure Centre is open for gym users only, subject to review. Dromore Leisure Centre and Tandragee Leisure Centre are open.

All other Leisure Centres are closed to the public for Monday.

"Where centres are open there will be significant disruption to sports programmes and timetables, including swimming. Customers are advised to check with your local centre before arrival," the council said. Civic Buildings All Civic Buildings will be open as normal for public access.

