Connswater shopping centre in east Belfast can reopen today, Tuesday 16 after heavy rain on Monday caused some businesses inside to flood.

The shopping complex was forced to close as a clean up operation got underway when heavy rainfall got in through the roof.

DUP MP for East Belfast, Gavin Robinson, said his thoughts were "with traders and shop management while clean up is underway".

