A man aged in his 20s has died following a road traffic crash in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the Beltany Road at around 8.20am on Tuesday.

Police said the man, who was driving a Scania articulated lorry, died at the scene from his injuries.

“The Beltany Road currently remains closed to traffic while enquiries are ongoing," a spokesperson added.

"Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed overnight.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101."