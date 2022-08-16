A Lisburn man has appeared in court accused of being part of a two-man team that mugged an 84-year-old.

The city’s magistrates' court heard that, according to the vulnerable victim, 53-year-old Damien Gerard James Smith stole his wallet after his alleged accomplice “pushed him against the wall and threw his walking stick away” at Derriaghy train halt.

Appearing at court by videolink from police custody, Smith was charged with robbing £200 from the pensioner on 14 August this year and with assaulting a civilian detention officer.

Giving evidence, a police officer said she believed she could connect Smith to the charge and that police were objecting to the alleged mugger being freed on bail given the “unprovoked attack on a vulnerable 84-year-old man in daylight”.

She outlined how the pensioner first encountered Smith and his alleged accomplice at Great Victoria Street station and he was invited to sit with the pair as the train left for Lisburn.

At one stage, the unknown male who was wearing a pink tracksuit produced a silver tin from his pocket but the pensioner recognised it as his and challenged him about it.

The tin was handed over but the pensioner also realised his Samsung smart phone was missing and although he accused Smith and his mate, they denied taking it.

With the conductor ordering all three men to get off at the Derriaghy halt, it was as the pensioner was walking along the disabled ramp that the unknown male “grabbed him from behind, threw his walking stick away and held him over the railings” while Smith allegedly “went through his pockets and took his wallet”.

The officer said £200 was removed from the wallet which was then “thrown back at him” and the men left, adding that while there was CCTV footage, it did not capture the actual robbery.

A short time later, Smith himself called the police to report that he had witnessed a robbery but he was arrested and questioned about it where he admitted that he was with the third male but took no part in the offence.

He claimed he had gone to Belfast to bring his friend back to his house to look after him and further claimed that although he had shared a prison cell with the man, he does not know his full name, just that he is called Gerard.

The officer also outlined that while in the custody suite Smith, from Tonagh Drive in Lisburn, became aggressive, had to be restrained and allegedly “attempted to bite a CDO on the forearm".

Objecting to bail, the officer said there was a fear that Smith “is a danger to the public” and there were also concerns that he would interfere with the witness or investigation given the fact there is another suspect still at large.

Under cross examination from defence counsel Damien Halleron, the officer agreed the CCTV footage shows an altercation, which Smith is not involved in, but not the actual robbery.

She told the barrister the police are investigating whether there was footage available and also intend to take statements from the Translink staff member who was on the train.

Although Mr Halleron was adamant his instructions were that Smith only knows his alleged accomplice as Gerry, District Judge Rosie Watters poured scorn on that, telling the barrister “I don’t believe that ... that’s very hard to believe".

The lawyer submitted that Smith could be freed with a package of stringent conditions but Watters said she “has a duty to protect the public” so refused bail and remanded Smith into custody, adjourning the case to 12 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.