Petrol bombs have been found at two properties in Bready on Monday.

Police in Strabane say at around 9.30am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been located outside a property on Bluebell Avenue while, a short time later, a second was discovered outside another property in the area.

Sergeant Wilders said: "Thankfully, neither of these items had been lit, and both of which are now subject to examination.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re working to establish a motive for these incidents which we believe may be linked. We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11.15pm on Sunday evening, 14th August, and 9.30am yesterday and who witnessed anything out of the ordinary to get in touch with us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 485 of 15/08/22 or, alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

