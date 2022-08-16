Play Brightcove video

By Eden Wilson

A 12-year-old boy from Whitehead in Co Antrim has his sights set on the Olympics after winning gold at the Topper World Championships in Italy.

Calum Pollard has been learning how to sail since he was just two years old.

"From training with my Dad and my brother, I thought I could do well but I wasn't expecting too much of myself," Calum told UTV.

The schoolboy, who was one of the youngest competitors, went on to win the Topper 4.2 category.

The 2022 Topper World Championships took place in Riva Del Garda in Italy.

"I ended up with a gold medal, the first male prize and first overall prize ... it felt incredible racing on the water at such a good venue against people who race the same boat and know what they're doing," said Calum.

Five-time Olympic champion, Ben Ainslie, is one of Calum's sailing heroes. However it is his Dad, Gavin, who he credits to his success.

"My Dad is another one of my idols. I wouldn't be where I am now without him, with all the support he's given us," said Calum.

Gavin told UTV: "It's the best way to be able to get your kids to see the world. Just getting them involved in sailing... a lot of lovely people that do it and great friendships that they make from all over the world."

Calum told UTV his sights are now set on the Olympics, as well as the America's Cup, one of the oldest sailing competitions.