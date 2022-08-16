Police have arrested a woman in Belfast as part of an investigation into dissident republican group Óglaigh na hÉireann.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted a search of a property in west Belfast on Tuesday morning.

The woman, 42, has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “Today’s arrest and search is part of an investigation into criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann. A number of items have been seized and removed for further examination.

“Whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption. We will continue to work with communities to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

“Anyone with information / concerns about illegal activity or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

