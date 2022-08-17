Flash bangs - or stun grenades - have been used in a policing operation in west Belfast as part of an investigation into the INLA.

Police said the Ombudsman had been called in regarding the use of the "distraction devices" in the operation on Tuesday night on the Glen Road. Six men aged 28, 36, 39, 42, 47 and 54 have been arrested for serious crime offences and remain in police custody. In a statement, the PSNI said: "The search and arrests were in connection with an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA). There are no further details available at this time."

