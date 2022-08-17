Play Brightcove video

A Belfast man has told UTV of how he is struggling to eat while continuing to heat his home.

Sean Kane who lives alone - and suffers a number of health issues - says he worries about how families are coping during this cost-of-living crisis.

"I'm having to make decisions like do I go without a meal tonight and put gas in, or do I go without gas and put a blanket round me and eat.

"And at the minute, with not being well, I have to eat and just wrap myself up really well."

Sean, who has a number of health conditions, is already worried about the winter.

"I'm really going to struggle, I'm going to have to heat my house."

News that inflation is now about 10% is no surprise to Sean.

"Food cost has really gone up and you can see it hitting families now," he said.

On Wednesday, Northern Ireland's Utility Regulator expressed concern ahead of the coming months with another sharp increase in gas prices expected.

John French said: "I'm extremely worried, just looking at the screens everyday and seeing the price hikes, prices have doubled in the last six weeks, that's unsustainable, that's never been experienced before. "I'm very worried, the market has no upside at the minute."

