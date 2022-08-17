The average cost of a home in Northern Ireland has jumped by 10% in a year.

That's according to the House Price Index report for quarter two in 2022.

The Index measures change in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland by using Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.

Provisional results for the most recent quarter (April - June 2022) show house prices increased between quarter one and quarter two by 3.2%.

The year-on-year rise was 9.6%.

The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £169,063 and ranges from £150,246 in Derry City and Strabane to £196,438 in Ards and North Down.

Check below for the average house price in your area:

House price index graphic Credit: Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency

Antrim and Newtownabbey: £173,779

Ards and North Down: £196,438

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: £150,460

Belfast: £156,161

Causeway Coast and Glens: £189,245

Derry City and Strabane: £150,246

Fermanagh and Omagh: £152,202

Lisburn and Castlereagh: £195,003

Mid and East Antrim: £153,344

Mid Ulster: £162,045

Newry, Mourne and Down: £181,667

5,798 residential properties were sold during quarter two.

