Regional breakdown of house prices in your area as average prices rise by 10%
The average cost of a home in Northern Ireland has jumped by 10% in a year.
That's according to the House Price Index report for quarter two in 2022.
The Index measures change in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland by using Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.
Provisional results for the most recent quarter (April - June 2022) show house prices increased between quarter one and quarter two by 3.2%.
The year-on-year rise was 9.6%.
The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £169,063 and ranges from £150,246 in Derry City and Strabane to £196,438 in Ards and North Down.
Check below for the average house price in your area:
Antrim and Newtownabbey: £173,779
Ards and North Down: £196,438
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: £150,460
Belfast: £156,161
Causeway Coast and Glens: £189,245
Derry City and Strabane: £150,246
Fermanagh and Omagh: £152,202
Lisburn and Castlereagh: £195,003
Mid and East Antrim: £153,344
Mid Ulster: £162,045
Newry, Mourne and Down: £181,667
5,798 residential properties were sold during quarter two.
