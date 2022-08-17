Over 700 new jobs are set to be created in Belfast after major planning applications were approved.

Proposals include plans for a 256-bed hotel/apart hotel in the Titanic Quarter and a 15-storey residential development at Holmes Street/Bruce Street.

Approval was granted for a new hotel complex on lands north-west of Hamilton Dock, adjacent to Titanic Belfast and off Queen’s Road, to include both hotel and apartment-style accommodation, conference facilities, a rooftop bar and public realm works.

The proposal represents an investment of £36 million.

Outline permission was also granted for 68 residential apartments at Holmes Street.The indicative plans for the £6 million development include 32 1-bedroom apartments, 35 2-bed apartments and 1 studio apartment.It will be located next to two other schemes planned for this area – a new apart-hotel, known as Bedford Yards, at 31-33 Bedford Street and a purpose-built student accommodation building, currently under construction at Bruce Street.

Councillor Carl Whyte, Chair of the Planning Committee, said:“These investments are great news for Belfast, and will help towards the continued revitalisation of our city centre.

“The new hotel development at Titanic Quarter demonstrates our city’s continued appeal to visitors worldwide and shows confidence in our tourism sector, post-Covid.

“The addition of new homes at Holmes Street also builds upon council’s commitment to attracting more residents into the city centre, by bringing vacant sites back into use as high-quality, accessible and centrally located homes.”

