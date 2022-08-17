Play Brightcove video

CRASH:

Tributes have been paid to man in his 20s following a fatal lorry crash in Omagh. The single vehicle collision happened on the Beltany road yesterday morning. The road remained closed overnight. Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

BLOOD:

Survivors of the infected blood scandal will be given compensation payments of £100,000. The Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed the UK Government's decision and said he will work with his counterparts in Westminster to ensure the payments to victims in Northern Ireland are made at pace. It follows recommendations from a public inquiry.

INFLATION:

Inflation hits a new record high of 10 point 1 percent.

POLITICS:

The two contenders in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister are due in Northern Ireland later. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will take part in a hustings. They're expected to face questions on support for cost of living and how to resolve the dispute over the protocol.