Police have seized a number of items for examination in the Bogside area of Londonderry, following reports that shots were fired at a bonfire earlier this week.

The pyre was lit on Monday evening as is tradition in nationalist areas of Derry on August 15.

The bonfires are associated with the August anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial during the Troubles, and also coincide with the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

Republican and loyalist bonfires continue to be a source of controversy in Northern Ireland.

Bonfire builders from both communities have provoked anger in the past by burning symbols associated with the other's culture.

Monday's bonfire faced much criticism from across the political spectrum as poppy wreaths, flags and images of the Queen and a PSNI Land Rover had been placed on it.The PSNI said it received reports of shots being fired in the area shortly after 11:20pm on Monday.

On Wednesday morning they carried out searches in the area and seized a number of items for forensic examination.

Chief Inspector Michael O'Loan said: "This incident is reported to have occurred at around the time the bonfire in Meenan Square had been lit when we know there was a large number of people in the vicinity – an act that would be beyond reckless when so many people were present.“We’re urging anyone with information, or captured footage, which may assist our investigation to call us 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.”Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

