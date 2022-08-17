Stormont political parties' accounts for 2021 have been published by the Electoral Commission.

The Alliance Party, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Sinn Féin, the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) and Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) each had an income and expenditure of over £250,000.

In total, these parties reported £2,819,366 of income and £2,501,618 of expenditure in 2021.

This figure compares to only four parties reporting £1,742,659 of income and £2,151,443 of expenditure in 2020.

Sinn Féin reported the largest income at £1,532,946, while the SDLP had the lowest income of £253,997.

All parties with an income or expenditure of over £250,000 submitted their accounts on time to the Electoral Commission Credit: Electoral Commission

In terms of outgoings, Sinn Féin also topped the table by spending £1,264,562. The UUP reported the second largest spend of all five parties, with £408,866.

The commission said all parties with an income or expenditure of over £250,000 filed their accounts on time.

Manager of the Electoral Commission, Jonathan Mitchell, said: "We are committed to making sure political funding is transparent.

"Larger parties spend and receive considerable sums of money so it’s important that information on their finances is accessible to the public.

"Publishing their accounts allows voters to see how parties are funded and choose to spend their money."