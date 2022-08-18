Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Katie Andrews has your Northern Ireland news headlines:

A Levels

Thousands of students in Northern Ireland will wake up to their A Level and AS Level results this morning.

Following disruption from the pandemic - formal tests were cancelled and teacher assessed grades were used.

But this year saw many student sitting formal exams for the first time in two years.

Young people are being reminded that help and advice is available.

Students, parents and carers can make use of advice and guidance is being offered by the Careers Service - contact information is available online on the NI Direct website.

Fuel Poverty

Northern Ireland will be the hardest hit by fuel poverty as new research indicates that households will struggle to pay energy bills this winter.

The study by the University of York found that nearly 80% of families here will be affected.

It comes as gas prices are expected to soar here by 30% in the coming weeks.

Tory Leadership

Lady Trimble has backed Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race saying that her late husband's legacy of peace in Northern Ireland with be safe with her.

Writing in the Telegraph she said one of David Trimble's last acts was to declare his support for her.

It comes as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss arrived in Belfast yesterday to make their pitch to local party members.

The winner of the leadership contest will be revealed next month.

Council strikes

Industrial action in the Mid Ulster district is set to come to an end this week.

It's after the council said it had successfully concluded discussions with unions around a pay offer.

Bin collections and leisure services are expected to resume as normal from tomorrow.

