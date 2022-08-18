For some, A-level results day is filled with excitement but for some it can also be a bit disappointing, especially if your results were not what you expected.

So what should you do if you don't make the grades you needed to get into the course or university you've chosen?

Don't panic - there are a range of services open to help you.

UCAS

Students who applied to university can track their application through the UCAS website.

After you have received your results you can also apply for a course through the clearing process.

Clearing is mostly used by those who have decided to pursue a different course to the one they initially applied for, or those who got different grades than the one's they'd been predicted to receive.

CCEA

Northern Ireland's Council for Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has a dedicated results helpline.

It's open to offer advice and guidance to students.

On Thursday the service will open from 8.00am, while from Friday 19 August to Friday 9 September it will be in operation from 9.00am until 5.00pm.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA results can call 028 9026 1260, email helpline@ccea.org.uk, or log onto the CCEA website at www.ccea.org.uk/resultsday2022.

NI Direct

The NI Direct website has advice and support for pupils and parents.

There is an option to seek careers advice by telephone (0300 200 7820) or through a webchat with an adviser.

Careers advisers at NI Direct will be available to provide support to students and parents from 9.30am to 7.00pm on Thursday and Friday.

