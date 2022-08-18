Thousands of pupils across Northern Ireland are due to receive their A-level results later today.

Grades are expected to be lower than during the Covid-19 pandemic, but higher than 2019.

Students who sat exams for the first time since before the coronavirus outbreak are expected to face tough competition for university places, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.

Admissions service Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses, but warned the process will not be "pain-free" for all, as some students are left disappointed.

This year's grades aim to reflect a midway point between 2021 - when pupils were assessed by their teachers - and 2019.

GCSE results are due to follow on Thursday 25 August.

Leah Scott is the Acting Interim for the Northern Ireland Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

She said this has been "a particularly challenging time for everyone involved as we returned to the first full year of public examinations since 2019".

"Our dedicated helpline and experienced staff will be available to provide support with any queries students may have about their CCEA results.

"I would encourage any student to reach out to us or speak to their school if they need guidance or further information."

Meanwhile, Mark Baker from the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) extended his "warmest congratulations to Years 13 and 14 pupils on their dedication to learning".

While he paid tribute to pupils' results, he also wished to acknowledge pupils' "achievements during their school life".