Strike action in the Mid Ulster district is set to come to an end after the said it had successfully concluded discussions with unions around a local pay offer.

Unite, GMB and NIPSA staff began a strike over pay in July with services including bin collections and leisure centres being affected.

Following the discussions, the GMB and NIPSA unions will recommend the revised pay offer to their members.

Meanwhile Unite has a mandate to accept the offer and will suspend its course of industrial action.

The council says the local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by 2 points over 2 years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750. It anticipates that all impacted services will return to normal on Friday (19 August).

