The Dogs Trust have recently revealed inquiries to rehome animals reached their highest since records began this summer as owners struggle to afford even the basics for their pets.

One dog in need is American Bull dog Winnie, who has been with the dogs trust in Ballymena for five months. She's turning three next week and she's one of a growing number of pets coming through the charity's doors.

The Dog's Trust say in July alone across the UK there were four thousand three hundred and seventy inquiries - the highest ever - as owners struggle with a return to work after covid and the cost of living crisis.

The USPCA has also revealed they've received an influx in animals and a decline in those able to offer a home as the realisation dawns of the day to day cost of a keeping a pet. The charity runs a means-tested veterinary discount scheme

In the Southern area of Northern Ireland alone 343 people applied last year. This year 445 people are on their books. That's around a 30 per cent rise.

Vet bills may be the biggest outlay but as energy costs and food bills rise - owners are struggle to pay for even the basics such as pet food. The USPCA has teamed up with the Trussell Trust to deliver thousands of dog food parcels to up to 50 food banks across Northern Ireland and demand for the service is rising. So as we enter a winter with the highest cost of living in forty years, spare a thought for the animals who are more than our pets but our best friends too.

