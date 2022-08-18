One of Northern Ireland's top motoring organisations has suspended one of its staff members over a social media post.

It is understood that the suspension is in relation a post regarding Féile An Phobail's final night concert.

There was controversy after there was Pro-IRA chanting at the Wolf Tones concert.

Following the concert, a number of concertgoers made posts online showing themselves wearing Pro-IRA clothing and chanting slogans.

There were calls for public funding for the event to be reconsidered and a number of partners and sponsors of the 10-day long festival have said their are examining their relationship with it.

On Thursday, the Agnew Group said it had taken action against an employee at its Mercedes Benz dealership.

"The Agnew Group is an inclusive organisation employing people from all sections of the local community," it said in a statement to UTV.

"We do not condone any behaviour of a sectarian or discriminatory nature and this content on social media does not reflect our company or our values. "The individual concerned has been suspended pending further investigation."

Following the recent controversy, the organisers of the west Belfast festival said it had a "proven track record of delivering significant social and economic benefits to the city of Belfast".

Responding to the outcry around the Wolfe Tones concert, they said the group "are one of Ireland’s most famous musical bands, and have played to sold out audiences right across Ireland, Britain, the USA, and indeed the world for the past 58 years. "They are popular with Irish people and the Irish diaspora across the world. "No public funding is received from any funders to pay for The Wolfe Tones concert."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.