Northern Ireland and Liverpool women's team player Rachel Furness has pulled out of forthcoming international matches.The player explained in a statement that personal reasons were behind her making the "incredibly hard" decision.

She has informed the Irish Football association of her decision, and will not take part in the next round of training camps and international matches.

Furness said that she is "not retiring from international football" and hoped "to make myself available again in the future".

She wished her team good luck while she was away from the side.

Furness has played 85 times for her country and was part of the squad for this summer's European championships.

She started all three matches for Kenny Shiels' side, playing across the front line. She registered an assist when Julie Nelson scored Northern Ireland's first ever goal at a major tournament against Norway.

