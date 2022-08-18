Play Brightcove video

Secretary of State Shailesh Vara said the option of cutting MLAs pay remains "right centre on my desk" if the Executive does not reform.

Mr Vara also asked that political leaders remember their "duty of service" at a time when "people don't know where their next meal is coming from".The conservative party MP made the comments on a visit to Londonderry on Thursday.

Mr Vara said that while he was "hugely disappointed" that a speaker had not been elected last week, he remained hopeful that talks between the parties could lead to government being reformed in Northern Ireland.

If the Executive does not get reformed in the intervening time however, the Secretary of State has left open a number of responses.

He said that he has not "put to one side" the option of cutting MLA pay.

He added that he could still yet call an election later in the year if the current batch of MLAs fail to agree a return to government.

Mr Vara was keen to stress the positive actions that a new Executive could take. He said that there was £437million of funding, on top of the block grant, waiting to be spent by an Executive.

He said that this money could "go a very long way in Northern Ireland".

Mr Vara was challenged over his own position on the protocol, insisting that he had left his position as a junior minister the Northern Ireland Office in November 2018 over a different issue than the protocol.

When it was put to him that his current position as NI Secretary was inconsistent with his earlier resignation, Mr Vara replied that he had resigned over the prospect of Northern Ireland being in a "permanent backstop" arrangement.

Mr Vara added that he believed the NI Protocol was not working, and that the EU had to change their position during negotiations in order for a solution to be found.

